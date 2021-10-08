You have permission to edit this article.
Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Roger Elsberry died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

1956-2021

Roger Dean Elsberry was born June 28, 1956, to Arlo and Eloise (Knapp) Elsberry in Neligh. Roger went to school in Neligh and graduated with the class of 1974.

Roger married Debra Dietz on Oct. 11, 1975, in Neligh. He worked at Affiliated Foods in Norfolk, moved to Windsor, Colo., and worked for 12 years for Owens-Illinois Bottling Plant, before moving back to Hadar in 2017. He worked for ContiTech for a couple years. When he retired, he worked part-time for Hy-Vee East, where he enjoyed working with the employees and customers.

Roger was a member of the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed working in the yard, going to Husker games and family.

Survivors include his spouse, Debra Elsberry of Hadar; daughters Candi and son-in-law George Warrick of Norfolk, Corissa Elsberry of Hadar and Jennifer Elsberry of Hadar; and a brother, Kevin (Jodi) Elsberry of Hastings.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Colleen Heggemeyer

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Bonnie Sandahl

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Roland Barnes

Roland Barnes

WAUSA — Memorial services for Roland L. Barnes, 66, Wausa, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Wausa Football Field in Wausa. A celebration of life will follow at the Wausa Fire Hall.

Charles Meyer

Charles Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Bonnie Sandahl

Bonnie Sandahl

WAYNE — Services for Bonnie F. Sandahl, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Bonnie Sandahl died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Alta Koehler

Alta Koehler

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.

Daniel Vritiska

Daniel Vritiska

CLEARWATER — Services for Daniel Vritiska, 79, Tucson, Ariz., are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral in Clearwater. Daniel Vritiska died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Tucson Medical Hospital in Tucson.

Rafael Flores Alonso

Rafael Flores Alonso

NORFOLK — Services for Rafael Flores Alonso, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

