NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Roger Elsberry died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.
Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh is handling the arrangements.
1956-2021
Roger Dean Elsberry was born June 28, 1956, to Arlo and Eloise (Knapp) Elsberry in Neligh. Roger went to school in Neligh and graduated with the class of 1974.
Roger married Debra Dietz on Oct. 11, 1975, in Neligh. He worked at Affiliated Foods in Norfolk, moved to Windsor, Colo., and worked for 12 years for Owens-Illinois Bottling Plant, before moving back to Hadar in 2017. He worked for ContiTech for a couple years. When he retired, he worked part-time for Hy-Vee East, where he enjoyed working with the employees and customers.
Roger was a member of the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed working in the yard, going to Husker games and family.
Survivors include his spouse, Debra Elsberry of Hadar; daughters Candi and son-in-law George Warrick of Norfolk, Corissa Elsberry of Hadar and Jennifer Elsberry of Hadar; and a brother, Kevin (Jodi) Elsberry of Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.