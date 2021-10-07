You have permission to edit this article.
Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Roger Elsberry died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

CLEARWATER — Services for Dianne R. Ahlers, 75, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.

YANKTON — Memorial services for Larry Kralicek, 65, O’Neill, formerly of Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.

O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.

NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Joseph Armitage died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

TILDEN — Graveside services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara