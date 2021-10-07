NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Roger Elsberry died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.
NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
CLEARWATER — Services for Dianne R. Ahlers, 75, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
YANKTON — Memorial services for Larry Kralicek, 65, O’Neill, formerly of Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Graveside service for Alta A. (Freeman) Koehler, 99, formerly of Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Marian Wecker, 61, Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate.
NELIGH — Services for Joseph “Mel” Armitage, 96, Neligh, are pending at Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh. Joseph Armitage died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
TILDEN — Graveside services for Theodore J. “Ted” LaBute, 78, Fullerton, will be at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate.