Roger Elsberry

NELIGH — Memorial services for Roger Elsberry, 65, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate. Burial will be in the Clearwater Cemetery.

Roger Elsberry died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at his home.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

1956-2021

Roger Dean Elsberry was born June 28, 1956, to Arlo and Eloise (Knapp) Elsberry in Neligh. Roger went to school in Neligh and graduated with the class of 1974.

Roger married Debra Dietz on Oct. 11, 1975, in Neligh. He worked at Affiliated Foods in Norfolk, moved to Windsor, Colo., and worked for 12 years for Owens-Illinois Bottling Plant before moving back to Hadar in 2017. He worked for ContiTech for a couple years. When he retired, he worked part-time for Hy-Vee East, where he enjoyed working with the employees and customers.

Roger was a member of the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He enjoyed working in the yard, going to Husker games and family.

Survivors include his spouse, Debra Elsberry of Hadar; daughters Candi and son-in-law George Warrick of Norfolk, Corissa Elsberry of Hadar and Jennifer Elsberry of Hadar; and a brother, Kevin (Jodi) Elsberry of Hastings.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his parents.

Condolences can be sent to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

