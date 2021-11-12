Roger Eickhoff

HARTINGTON — Services for Roger L. Eickhoff, 76, of Menifee, Calif., are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Lt. Col. Merrill Clark “Mick” Kullbom Jr., 82, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Dennis Reich will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted…
NORFOLK — Services for Lyle D. Carmichael, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legio…
PIERCE — Services for Lorraine M. German, 98, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
CLARKSON — Services for Rita Trojan, 94, of Clarkson will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson with the Rev. Paul Albenesius officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lon K. Brandt, 74, of Bloomfield, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. with the Rev. Terry Buol officiating. Interment will be at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
BANCROFT — Services for Lester H. Geisler, 92, of Bancroft will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bancroft. Burial will be in the Bancroft Cemetery in Bancroft.
NORFOLK — Services for Lorene A. “Lori” Pinnt, 73, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk.
