HARTINGTON — Services for Roger Eickhoff, 76, Menifee, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 6 p.m. vigil at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue at the church an hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Roger Eickhoff died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Loma Linda University Health Center in Murrieta, Calif.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.