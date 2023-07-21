SPENCER — Services for Roger Danielson, 67, of Bristow are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Roger Danielson died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence.
NORFOLK — Services for C. Elaine Hampton, 74, Plattsmouth, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Susan A. “Sue” Auten, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Neil Gately and Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.
David (Evad) Ross Gentzler, 82, of Northumberland, Pa., passed away peacefully at Geisinger Medical Center on June 14, 2023, with his family and friends by his side.
WISNER — Memorial services for Jim Von Seggern, 94, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Jim Von Seggern died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Wisner Care Center.
PAGE — Services for Terry Bartak, 65, Page, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. Inurnment will be in the Page Cemetery.
COLERIDGE — Services for Roger J. Wobbenhorst, 68, Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Marilyn Hasemann will officiate. Burial will be in the Belden Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Visitation for Bryan K. Kleensang, 63, Clarkson, will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Private services and burial will occur at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Dale A. Buhl, 75, rural Lindsay, died at his home on Sunday, July 16, 2023.
COLERIDGE — Ardath E. Puntney, 94, Coleridge, died on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. Services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.