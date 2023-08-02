BRISTOW — A celebration of life for Roger Danielson, 67, Bristow, will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Bristow Hall in Bristow.
Roger Danielson died Thursday, July 20, 2023, at his residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.
1956-2023
Roger D. Danielson was born March 5, 1956, in Lynch and resided most of his life in Bristow. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1974.
Roger was married to Pat (Cole) Danielson in 1976. They had six children and later divorced.
Roger also resided in Fremont, Schuyler and Ames for 17 years. He was an associate at Walmart during this time before retiring and moving back to Bristow in 2015.
Roger enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by four children and their significant others: Suzie (Damion Berling) of Fremont, Joe (Megan) Danielson of Bristow, Kori (Chad) Holcomb of Fremont and Amy (Tyler) Earnest of Fremont; 19 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, two children and a grandbaby.
There will be a time to share stories and remember him at the celebration of life.