NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
WAUSA — Services for Gladys Wakeley, 101, Oakland, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.
NORFOLK — Services for John R. Schiffbauer Jr., 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army N…
O’NEILL — Services for Marcus Matthews, 45, Norfolk, that were scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill have been cancelled. Services are now pending in Mississippi.
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.