NORFOLK — Private services for Dr. Roger A. Cutshall, 98, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
Roger Cutshall died Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2021
Dr. Cutshall was born on Aug. 28, 1923, to Herbert J. and Ruth M. (Ackard) Cutshall near Levant, Kan.
He is survived by his sons, Herbert James II, Jon Spencer and Roger G.; a daughter, Julie; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His spouse of 72 years, Isolde, passed away in September 2020.
When asked what he wanted his obituary to include, he responded, “Been there, done that” as he enjoyed a long, full, active life, well-lived and well-loved.
