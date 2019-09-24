ELGIN — Services for Roger Currie, 96, Elgin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Park Congregational United Church of Christ in Elgin. The Revs. Rebecca Z. McNeil and Wayne Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Park Center Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Elgin.
He died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1923-2019
George Roger Currie was born on June 20, 1923, to George Walter and Lena (Kruse) Currie on the farm in the Akron community of Boone County. Because of the tough financial times, his parents of seven children moved to a rented place for two years in 1932. In 1934, a very dry year, they moved to Wheeler County and into a sod house. They built a new home 1935.
Roger attended high school and graduated from Wheeler County High School in 1941. He taught rural grade school at No. 1 in Wheeler County for a year and decided to go to college, so he went to Wayne State College.
In March 1943, he answered a call to the U.S. Army but wasn’t able to pass the physical, so he spend the World War II years helping his father on the ranch. In March 1946, he went back to college until returning to the ranch and farm to work at home.
On June 10, 1951, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Clark at the Park Church. To this union, two children were born: a son, Brian, and a daughter, Beverly Jean. They made their home on the farm west of Elgin, where he farmed his whole life. They were married for 61 years.
He was a past member of Park Congregational United Church of Christ Church until 1985, when they started attending the Full Gospel Assembly of God Church in Ewing. He enjoyed reading and sudoku.
Survivors include his son, Brian Currie of Elgin; a son-in-law, Ed Sprout; his grandsons, Kyle (Meggan) and Kevin (Jamie) and granddaughter Carrie (Damon); six great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Merland Clark of Kearney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse in 2012; a daughter in 2003; his siblings, Irene, Ralph, Orin, Wayne, Marion and Lucille; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Clark.
