Roger Claussen

WEST POINT — Services for Roger D. Claussen, 82, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in West Point.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to American Veterans Park in West Point to help purchase the U.S. Navy Statue.
Roger passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point, surrounded by his family.
Roger Dean Claussen was born on Dec. 9, 1937, in Dunlap, Iowa, to Emil and Elsie (Schnieder) Claussen. In 1943, the family moved to Sholes, where Roger attended rural school near Carroll.
On Nov. 19, 1955, Roger enlisted in the U.S Navy, where he served on the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier until he was honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1957. Upon returning home, Roger had worked at D&S Tire, had done carpentry work and worked at IBP for 30 years until retirement.
On May 24, 1973, he was united in marriage to Karen Wietfeld in Yankton.
Roger liked to restore antique Model A tractors and collected everything John Deere. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and took pride in teaching the family how to mow the lawn the correct way.
Survivors include his spouse of 46 years, Karen Claussen of West Point; his children: daughter Kim and Randy Bargmann of Bancroft, daughter Jackie and Sean Moore of Lincoln, son Cory and Emily Claussen of Waverly, daughter Stacy and Doug Kaup of West Point, son Randy and Beth Claussen of Ackley, Iowa, daughter JoDee Orgell of Alden, Iowa, and daughter-in-law Nancy Claussen of Neligh; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Darlene Hood of Neligh and Janet Thompson of Wilbur; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna and Bruce Schlecht of West Point, Deborah and Pat Emanuel of Lonetree, Colo., Mark Wietfeld of Omaha, Randy and Shellie Wietfeld of West Point, Richard and Rennae Wietfeld of West Point, Greg Wietfeld and Barbara Carr of Fremont and Doris Claussen of Carroll.
Roger also is survived by many nieces and nephews who brought much light, love and laughter into his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Elsie Claussen; his son, Bryan Claussen in 2017; his brothers, Dale Claussen, Don and Sandy Claussen, Melvin and Donna Claussen and Merold and Patricia Claussen; and his parents-in-law, Don and Pauline Wietfeld.