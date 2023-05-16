Roger Bengtson

Roger Dean Bengtson was born on April 29, 1941, in Wausa to Fridolph and Edith Bengtson, and died May 8, 2023. Roger grew up on a farm 3 miles outside of Wausa. He attended a country school until eighth grade. He then went to high school in Wausa.
Roger graduated from the University of Nebraska, majoring in physics and math. He then took a job at NASA, Langley Research Center, Hampton, Va. There he got his master’s degree in physics at Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1964. He graduated from University of Maryland with a doctorate in physics in August 1968.
Roger worked as a professor at the University of Texas from 1968 to 2015. His research interests varied from edge turbulence in a tokamak, plasma diagnostics, radio frequency heating, laser produced plasma in a high magnetic field and plasma rockets.
Roger met Billie Steif at the University of Nebraska and were married June 15, 1963. Their first child, Nissa Christine, was born June 5, 1968. Their second child, Eric Lars, was born Jan 25, 1970, and died later that year. Their third child, Hans Eric, was born on Nov. 15, 1971.
Roger is survived by his daughter, Nissa (Chad) Allred; his son, Dr. Hans (John) Bengtson; two grandchildren, Carrick and Annie Allred; a great-grandson, Sawyer; and his sister, JoAnn (Terry) Wamberg.