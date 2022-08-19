 Skip to main content
Roger Beard

NORFOLK — Services for Roger C. Beard, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Beard died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a traffic accident while providing assistance to another vehicle north of Madison.

Kathy Lorenz

OMAHA — Services for Kathy (Wiese) Lorenz, 71, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha. The Rev. Taylor Leffler will officiate. Burial will be in Yutan.

Janice Nicholas

NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Tammie Wiegand

NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tammie Wiegand died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

Gary Krugman

O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Dennis Beltz

LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.

Kenneth Hopkins

LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth G. Hopkins, 93, Lincoln will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 40th and Yankee Hill Road, in Lincoln.

Joe Ledford

NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Carol Widhalm

HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

