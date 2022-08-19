NORFOLK — Services for Roger C. Beard, 61, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Beard died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in a traffic accident while providing assistance to another vehicle north of Madison.
OMAHA — Services for Kathy (Wiese) Lorenz, 71, Omaha, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Church in Omaha. The Rev. Taylor Leffler will officiate. Burial will be in Yutan.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Nicholas, 92, Norfolk, were conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Edward Felgate officiated with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Tammie J. Wiegand, 53, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tammie Wiegand died on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for Gary L. Krugman, 67, Norfolk, will be at a later date under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Gary Krugman died Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
LINDSAY — Graveside services for Dennis R. Beltz, 72, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Zion Lutheran (Wedekind) Cemetery in rural Lindsay. The Rev. Chris Phelps will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 73 of Newman Grove and the Air Force Honor Guard.
LINCOLN — Services for Kenneth G. Hopkins, 93, Lincoln will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 40th and Yankee Hill Road, in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services for Joe J. Ledford, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joe Ledford died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HADAR — Private graveside services for Carol L. (Wehrer) Widhalm, 82, Norfolk, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hadar. Carol Widhalm died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.