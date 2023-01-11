NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Bauer, 85, Norfolk are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Bauer died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
In other news
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Karen Fiedler, 71, Newcastle, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Karen Fiedler died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield
AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.
Kathleen J. Wilkinson passed away in her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with colon and peritoneal cancer on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.
U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.
O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Sandra K. “Sandie” (Cushman) Sauser, 81, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. James Kramper will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Randolph.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Margaret Heien, 82, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Gary Binder will officiate with burial at a later date.