NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Bauer, 85, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will take place in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Norfolk.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger Bauer died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at the Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
1937-2023
Roger was born on April 29, 1937, in Norfolk to Carl and Lydia (Hille) Bauer. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1955 and later attended Norfolk Junior College. Roger proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from Oct. 1, 1955, to Nov. 1, 1959.
Roger was united in marriage to Kathleen “Kay” Shoemaker on April 3, 1964. Roger was employed with Crocker Claims and Dale Electronics before working at Norfolk Iron and Metal. Roger worked for Norfolk Iron and Metal for 30 years before retiring. After retirement, he worked for Napa Auto parts in Norfolk.
Roger was very passionate about working on cars, vehicles, lawnmowers and would help anyone in the drop of a hat who needed anything fixed! Roger was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk where he served on the cemetery committee for several years. Roger loved his family and was very active with his grandchildren, and he loved being present at all their games and activities.
Survivors include his spouse of 58 years Kathleen “Kay” Bauer of Norfolk; children Brook (Christopher) Price of Norfolk and Brett (Kristin) Bauer of Norfolk; six grandchildren; brother Keith (Mary) Bauer of Parker, Colo.; sister Iris Hettrick of Minden, Nevada; Susan Schwanke of Johnstown, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lydia; sisters Merna Bretschneider and Nadine Miller; half-brother Warren Bauer; and half-sister Berdina Hettrick.
Casket bearers will be the six grandchildren, Blake Bauer, Kelci Bauer, Peyton Price, Baylor Price, Tyson Price and Colton Price.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for later donation to the St. Paul’s School building fund. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.