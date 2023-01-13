 Skip to main content
Roger Bauer

NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Bauer, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday also at the church.

Roger Bauer died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Arnold Gutz

FOSTER — Services for Arnold C. “Bud” Gutz, 95, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Foster. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osmond. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion …

Michael Carlow

CROFTON — Michael “Mick” Carlow, 74, Crofton, died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Carol Zautke

NORFOLK — Services for Carol L. Zautke, 78, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Carol Zautke died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stanley Larson

BASSETT — Services for Stanley G. Larson, 88, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Burial will be in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Margaret Mummert

MADISON — Services for Margaret “Marge” Mummert, 82, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. Margaret Mummert died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Betty Deitloff

NORFOLK — Services for Betty J. Deitloff, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

