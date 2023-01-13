NORFOLK — Services for Roger R. Bauer, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 of Norfolk and the U.S. Air Force Honors Guard.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday also at the church.
Roger Bauer died Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Heritage of Bel-Air Nursing Home in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.