SCHUYLER — Memorial services for Roger Barry, 86, Schuyler, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Schuyler Central High School auditorium, 401 Adam St., in Schuyler. Military honors will be conducted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Hespen-Mitchell Post 4836 and the U.S. Marine flag folders.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the memorial services at the auditorium.
He died Saturday, July 3, 2021, at his home in Schuyler.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of the arrangements.
Roger Workman Barry was born Aug. 9, 1934, in LaPlata, Mo., to Carl T. Barry and Evelyn B. (Workman) Barry. Barry graduated from Washington High School in Washington, Kan., in 1952 and accepted a scholarship to play football for Nebraska Wesleyan University. Barry graduated with a bachelor of arts in education in 1959 and received a master’s of education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1974.
Barry enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953 and upon completion of his active duty status in 1956, had achieved the rank of sergeant. He continued to serve with the Marine Corps Reserves through 1961.
During his time at Nebraska Wesleyan, a young co-ed named Sheryl Lee Yutesler caught his attention, and the couple were married April 5, 1958. They had one child, Shannon Barry.
The couple began teaching in Neligh in 1959, where he was assistant football coach for the 1963 conference champion football team and helped lead the program to a 17-1 combined record.
Barry founded the school’s wrestling program which produced three state champions, a state team runner-up title, fourth as team in state and undefeated in dual meets, all within the first three years. He also started a girls track club, taking the team to AAU track meets and non-certified track meets to compete.
The couple moved to Schuyler in 1963, where Barry built a wrestling program, coaching until 1982. Under his leadership, the program produced two state champions, one national runner-up and, as a team, achieved conference runner up four times and district champions twice. Barry also coached cross country and freshman football.
Before Title IX, Barry began the girls track program with the Schuyler Striders in 1964, eventually becoming a school sponsored club in 1969. The program won two district championships, placed fourth in state and won the very first conference championship for girls. He also coached one national champion in discus who holds three state champion titles and is a state record holder, one state champion in the 100-yard dash and the state champion 4x100 relay team. Barry retired from coaching girls track in 1988.
In addition to coaching, Barry taught social studies, physical education and photography. He became the school’s yearbook adviser in 1980 and enjoyed sharing his love of photography with students. Barry was also a professional photographer.
Barry was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 1982. He holds the record for longest tenure as a coach in the Schuyler school system, 25 years, for which he was honored by the Nebraska Coaches Association.
Barry held lifetime memberships in the American Legion, VFW, Disabled Veterans, U.S.M.C. First Division Association, Nebraska State Education Association, National Education Association and the Professional Photographers of America. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge for more than 50 years and was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Tangier Shrine.
He is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Sheryl Barry of Schuyler; daughter Shannon “Mistee” Barry and son-in-law Michael Davidshofer of Papillion; and granddaughter Grace Davidshofer and grandson Jack Davidshofer, both of Papillion.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A reception will follow at the Schuyler Golf Club.