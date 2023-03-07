Roger Anderson

COLERIDGE — Roger L. Anderson, 57, Coleridge, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence in Coleridge. Memorial services will be planned for a future date. Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.
HARTINGTON — Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at her residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.2
ALBION — Marjorie I. Briese, 92, Albion, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Boone County Health Center.
HARTINGTON — Services for Elsie R. Lauer, 89, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
HOWELLS — Services for Elma B. Bart, 101, Howells, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stanley Schmit will officiate. Burial will be in the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery.
PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
TILDEN — Services for Joyce Roewert, 91, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Buffalo Creek in rural Tilden. The Rev. Berry Williams will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
FORDYCE — Joseph C. P. Alvarez, 91, Fordyce, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
STANTON — Services for Lawrence L. “Butch” Reese, 90, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the New England Congregational United Church of Christ in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Nebras…
ELGIN — Marcia S. Redler, 56, Milford, died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Bryan West Medical Center in Lincoln.