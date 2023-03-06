Roger Anderson

COLERIDGE — Roger L. Anderson, 57, Coleridge, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence in Coleridge. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.
FORDYCE — Joseph C. P. Alvarez, 91, Fordyce, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
ALBION — Marjorie I. Briese, 92, Albion, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Boone County Health Center.
PLAINVIEW — Services for Paul A. Spatz, 74, rural Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
SANTEE — Services for Gloria McBride, 70, of Bloomfield will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell and Kenneth Derby Jr. will officiate with burial in Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.
SPENCER — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Georgia Dopheide died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Butte Healthcare.
LAUREL — Jerry R. Bauermeister, 75, Belden, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Fullerton Arbor Care Center in Fullerton. Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn Cornish, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.