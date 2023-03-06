 Skip to main content
Roger Anderson

COLERIDGE — Roger L. Anderson, 57, Coleridge, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his residence in Coleridge. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

Joseph Alvarez

FORDYCE — Joseph C. P. Alvarez, 91, Fordyce, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Marjorie Briese

ALBION — Marjorie I. Briese, 92, Albion, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Boone County Health Center.

Paul Spatz

PLAINVIEW — Services for Paul A. Spatz, 74, rural Osmond, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at the Congregational Church in Plainview. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Gloria McBride

SANTEE — Services for Gloria McBride, 70, of Bloomfield will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell and Kenneth Derby Jr. will officiate with burial in Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery in Greenwood, S.D.

Georgia Dopheide

SPENCER — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Georgia Dopheide died Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Butte Healthcare.

Jerry Bauermeister

LAUREL — Jerry R. Bauermeister, 75, Belden, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Fullerton Arbor Care Center in Fullerton. Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

Jeffrey Dale

PIERCE — Service for Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Dale, 49, of Pierce will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Jake Bobby officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Irma O’Neal

PIERCE — Services for Irma E. O’Neal, 90, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Pierce. The Rev. Jacob Tuma will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Marilyn Cornish

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Marilyn Cornish, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

