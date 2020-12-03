Roger Allen

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Roger D. Allen, 54, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Roger D. Allen, 54, Ainsworth, will be at a later date.
He died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at his home in Ainsworth.
Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is in charge of the arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for James R. “Jim” Siedschlag, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Americ…
CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. He died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton.
WEST POINT — Private services for David Mandel, 85, West Point, will be Monday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Dodge.
LAUREL — Services for Wilma Wiemers, 84, Laurel, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
WAUSA — Private services for Lois B. Bloomquist, 86, Wausa, will be Friday, Dec. 4, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. Public graveside services will be at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Magnet Cemetery in Magnet.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Wilbur Grimm, 87, Bloomfield, were Thursday, Dec. 3, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya officiated. Public graveside services followed at Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars …
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.