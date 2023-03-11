HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Rodney Schmidt died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
Eva Umstead died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha following a stay in the hospital. Private services are planned for a later date. Memorials can be directed to the Ahlzheimer’s Association or Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Loreen H. Glandt, 97, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Nivan Hornik, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Nivan Hornik died Monday, March 6, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
OAKLAND — Services for Laurice M. Nelson, 74, Oakland, will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Pelan Funeral Services of Oakland. Burial will be in the Westside Cemetery in rural Oakland.
SANTEE — Services for Delray Coffman, 54, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell will officiate.
CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
O’NEILL — Services for Frances Hipke, 70, Stuart, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald Effle, 80, of Norfolk are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.