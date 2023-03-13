Rodney Schmidt

ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception in rural St. Helena.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.