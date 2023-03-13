 Skip to main content
Rodney Schmidt

ST. HELENA — Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, St. Helena, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 16, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at Immaculate Conception in rural St. Helena.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

BUTTE — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Richard Reiser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.

NORFOLK — Services for Cletus R. Becker, 93, of Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals.

CREIGHTON — Services for Jim Demerath, 70, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jim Demerath died Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

AINSWORTH — Linda L. Taylor, 78, of Long Pine died Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Rock County Hospital in Bassett. Per her wishes, no services will be held.

NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Gayle Mrsny, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

SPENCER — Private family services for Dylan Garwood, 44, of Butte will be held. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

