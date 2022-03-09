BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Rodney N. Schmeckpeper, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 11, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. Joseph Leech will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Rodney Schmeckpeper died Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1951-2022
Rodney N. Schmeckpeper was born Jan. 10, 1951, in Fremont to Norman and Elaine (Freudenburg) Schmeckpeper. He was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. The family later moved to Norfolk. He was confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk in 1966 and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1970. He attended Northeast Community College for a year.
Rodney married Jean Lopez on Feb. 22, 1974, in Loup City. They have three children: Matthew, Jacob and Laura. They even had a few animals he didn’t really want but secretly liked. His trucking career began at Gillette Dairy in Norfolk. He then drove for his father at Land O’Lakes. He owned his own truck for a few years and ended his career driving for Affiliated Foods, working for them for 24 years, three months and two days.
For health reasons, he had to hang up his keys at the age of 54 and have an early retirement. During the next 17 years, he loved to go on road trips with Jean driving, which always scared him a little bit, since he was a guy who was used to being behind the wheel.
If he wasn’t in a semi, you would find him working on cars, mowing yards or tinkering with something. He was the epitome of hard work, always wanting to provide for his family. He loved to play cards with his card club friends, and he was the king of one-line jokes. His favorite response was to a question was “yes, boss.”
Rodney enjoyed watching his seven grandchildren grow. He may not have been the guy to play with them, but his love was real and big. He was a gentle giant who would melt when they crawled up on his lap.
Left behind to share his memory and keep his funny jokes going are his spouse, Jean; his children, Matt (Betty) Schmeckpeper of Council Bluffs, Iowa, Jacob of Norfolk and Laura (Shane) Tilson of Elwood. His seven grandchildren are Harley, Lucas, Makayla and Emily Schmeckpeper, and Gavin, Karter and Crew Rodney Tilson.
He also is survived by his sisters, Sandy (Butch) McDuffee of Fremont, Sharon (David) Miller of Warsaw, Mo., and Sheryl Schmeckpeper of Norfolk; his mother-in-law, Helen Lopez of Valentine; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and their spouses, Greg Lopez of Shelton, Wash., Vince Lopez of Crookston, Anita (Huey) Olson of Canon City, Colo., Kristi (Bob) O’Meara of Lexington, Julie (Troy) Judy of Ashland, Trina (Brad) Hucke of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law Louie Lopez; and infant grandson Alex.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the building fund at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.