You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rodney Ruppert

Rodney Ruppert

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.

Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.

1955-2021

Rodney passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Rod was born on March 10, 1955, to Harold and Joanne (Van Kirk) Ruppert in Hastings. After Rod worked at Nucor for many years, he retired from there in 1998. Rod was known as a hard worker— owning a business and then working at Vulcraft until 2020.

Rod enjoyed the outdoors, spending his time outside hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking and going camping, spending many weekends with his friends and family. Rod made friends with pretty much anyone that met him. Rod made everyone around him feel at home; he was a man that would give to others anything they may need.

Rod is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Chris (Jarod) Anderson, Nicole (Rich) Shoemaker, Jessie (TJ) Carter, Carrie Ann (Kevin) Wiese, and Tiffany Dalton; 11 grandchildren; and by his siblings.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Joanne Ruppert.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

James Kropp

James Kropp

Private memorial services for James L. “Jim” Kropp, 74, formerly of Norfolk and Ewing, will be held with family members.

Mark Bechtel

Mark Bechtel

NORFOLK — Services for Mark L. Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will be in the Fremont Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Nita Meyer

Nita Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Christ The Servant Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Roger Cutshall

Roger Cutshall

NORFOLK — Services for Roger A. Cutshall, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Roger Cutshall died on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Joan Jensen

Joan Jensen

WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Marlin Lewis

Marlin Lewis

SPENCER — Services for Marlin Lewis, 88, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wesleyan Church in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch.

Johnny Cline

Johnny Cline

ELSMERE — Memorial services for Johnny D. Cline, 77, rural Valentine, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the Elsmere Bible Church at Elsmere. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Shoemaker

Annabell Lucilla Shoemaker, 80, passed away peacefully in her home in Woods Cross, Utah, on Nov. 22, 2021.

Rodney Ruppert

Rodney Ruppert

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara