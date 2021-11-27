Rodney Ruppert

BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rodney L. Ruppert, 66, Battle Creek, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Prauner will officiate. Inurnment will be held at the Deer Creek Cemetery, rural Meadow Grove.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1955-2021
Rodney passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at the Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.
Rod was born on March 10, 1955, to Harold and Joanne (Van Kirk) Ruppert in Hastings. After Rod worked at Nucor for many years, he retired from there in 1998. Rod was known as a hard worker— owning a business and then working at Vulcraft until 2020.
Rod enjoyed the outdoors, spending his time outside hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cooking and going camping, spending many weekends with his friends and family. Rod made friends with pretty much anyone that met him. Rod made everyone around him feel at home; he was a man that would give to others anything they may need.
Rod is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Chris (Jarod) Anderson, Nicole (Rich) Shoemaker, Jessie (TJ) Carter, Carrie Ann (Kevin) Wiese, and Tiffany Dalton; 11 grandchildren; and by his siblings.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Harold and Joanne Ruppert.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.