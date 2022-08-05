OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Rodney Roland, 54, Oakdale, will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Oakdale Community Center.
Rodney Roland, 54, Oakdale, died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Osmond General Hospital.
1967-2022
He was born Oct. 12, 1967, to Robert and Gloria Roland in Osmond. He was employed by Guarantee Roofing & Sheet Metal of Norfolk since April 2000. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Roland, and sister-in-law Barb Roland.
He is survived by a son, Colton Roland of Yankton; four brothers, Robert “Butch” Roland of Tilden, Byron Roland of Oakdale, Aaron and Brenda Roland of Trumbull and Roger Roland of Wausa; three sisters, Bev and Ken Owen of Lincoln, Barb and Lyle Gullickson of Wausa, Brenda and Steve Barden of Coleridge; an uncle, Eugene Hunteman of Milton Freewater, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to bring photos or tokens to share at the memory table.