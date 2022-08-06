OAKDALE — A celebration of life for Rodney Roland, 54, Oakdale, will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Oakdale Community Center.
Rodney Roland died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Osmond Hospital in Osmond.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1967-2022
Rodney was born on Oct. 12, 1967, to Robert and Gloria Roland in Osmond. He attended various schools and graduated from Lincoln East High School.
Rodney was employed at Guarantee Roofing & Sheet Metal of Norfolk for 20 years as a machine operator and roofing specialist. He took great pride in his work. He had many interests, including working on cars, hot rods, always building stuff, but most of all, he lived for the outdoors, hunting, and you could always find him fishing. If he was not home, fishing was his life after a hard day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Roland; infant sister, Gloria Jean; and sister-in-law Barbara Roland.
He is survived by a son, Colton Roland of Yankton; four brothers, Robert “Butch” Roland of Tilden, Byron Roland of Oakdale, Aaron Roland of Trumbull, and Roger Roland of Wausa; three sisters, Bev Owen of Lincoln, Barb Gullickson of Wausa, and Brenda Barden of Coleridge; and many nephews and nieces.
Family and friends are encouraged to bring special photos or tokens to share at a memory table.