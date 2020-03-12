Rodney Deck

NORFOLK — Services for Rodney W. Deck, 65, Winside, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in rural Winside.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
He died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha.
———
Rodney W. “Rod” Deck was born on Aug. 17, 1954, in Norfolk, to Wilmer and Rosalie (Browner) Deck. Rod was baptized and confirmed at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. He attended grade school at a rural country school, rural Winside and graduated from Winside High School in 1972.
During and after high school, Rod milked cows and helped his family farm. He married Patricia Albertsen on Sept. 6, 1975, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside.
Rod and Patricia lived on the farmstead, where they raised their three kids, Bryan, Michelle and Melyssa. Rod loved spending time with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed farming, tractor pulling, playing cards, golfing, traveling to the beach and dancing. His real passion was tractor pulling with his tractor, “Dream On.” He was recently the points champion in 2016 and 2017 as Grand National Points Champion.
Survivors include his son, Bryan (Connie) Deck of Winside, and their children, Sierra, Justyn, Annalee and Ryan; his daughter, Michelle (Jesse) DeBoer of Smithfield, and their children, Bronson and Cruz; his daughter, Melyssa (Jeremy) Dexter of Norfolk, and their son, Greyson; and significant other, Pat Schmitz of Norfolk; his siblings, Karen (Mervin) Hamm of Pender, Jane (Allen) Marsh of Surprise, Ariz., and Joan (Jack) McKee of Grand Island.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Patricia in 1999, and his parents, Wilmer and Rosalie.
Casketbearers will be Jeremy Dexter, Jesse DeBoer, Kevin Libengood, Matt Hamm, Blake Prohaska, Bill Waggoner and Dave Jaeger.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.