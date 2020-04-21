Rodney Bressler

WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
He died Saturday, April 18, 2020.
Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler was born Aug. 13, 1953, to Milton and Mary (Benson) Bressler in Wakefield. Rod graduated from Emerson-Hubbard High School in 1978. He lived in Emerson, where he met his late spouse, Jeannia Bressler.
Rod married Jeannia on March 5, 1992. The two stayed in Emerson, where he worked as a truck driver until they relocated to Wayne. Rod always supported Jeannia in her dreams. The couple started First Step Inc. to provide housing and a day rehabilitation site for consumers with severe and persistent mental illness. From there, R Way was created, a non-profit corporation involving Kirkwood House, The Job Site and The Community Mental Health and Wellness Clinic.
Rod worked side by side with Jeannia maintaining all the facilities while running a lawn mowing business that also employed the R Way clients. Rod and Jeannia moved to Winside three years ago from a farm house just south of Laurel to be closer to their family. His lawn was always his pride and joy. He worked hard to maintain it and grow beautiful flowers.
Rod loved boating, camping, using his binoculars to bird watch, and being outdoors. He was an avid coin and car collector with an ever growing collection. Rod always put his family first. He cared deeply about them. He loved buying his great-grandkids new loud toys and watching them play. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July, and he would always pride himself on getting the loudest, biggest, final finale.
Rod is survived by his daughter, Michelle Carlson of Winside; his sisters, Mary (Mike) French of Bancroft and Ann (Jason) Peck of Holtsville, N.Y.; a brother, Dean Bressler of the Lincoln area; a granddaughter, Donya (Matt) Topp of Winside; his grandsons, Brock Carlson of Winside and Justin (Lauren) Tullberg of West Point; his great-grandchildren, Tayven, Braelynn, and Gunnar; and nieces and nephews.
Rod was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeannia Bressler; a son, Gary Bottger; his parents, Milton and Mary Bressler; and his brothers, Mick Bressler and Wayne Bressler.