COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Rodney Bressler

Rodney Bressler

WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

He died Saturday, April 18, 2020.

1953-2020

Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler was born Aug. 13, 1953, to Milton and Mary (Benson) Bressler in Wakefield. Rod graduated from Emerson-Hubbard High School in 1978. He lived in Emerson, where he met his late spouse, Jeannia Bressler.

Rod married Jeannia on March 5, 1992. The two stayed in Emerson, where he worked as a truck driver until they relocated to Wayne. Rod always supported Jeannia in her dreams. The couple started First Step Inc. to provide housing and a day rehabilitation site for consumers with severe and persistent mental illness. From there, R Way was created, a non-profit corporation involving Kirkwood House, The Job Site and The Community Mental Health and Wellness Clinic.

Rod worked side by side with Jeannia maintaining all the facilities while running a lawn mowing business that also employed the R Way clients. Rod and Jeannia moved to Winside three years ago from a farm house just south of Laurel to be closer to their family. His lawn was always his pride and joy. He worked hard to maintain it and grow beautiful flowers.

Rod loved boating, camping, using his binoculars to bird watch, and being outdoors. He was an avid coin and car collector with an ever growing collection. Rod always put his family first. He cared deeply about them. He loved buying his great-grandkids new loud toys and watching them play. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July, and he would always pride himself on getting the loudest, biggest, final finale.

Rod is survived by his daughter, Michelle Carlson of Winside; his sisters, Mary (Mike) French of Bancroft and Ann (Jason) Peck of Holtsville, N.Y.; a brother, Dean Bressler of the Lincoln area; a granddaughter, Donya (Matt) Topp of Winside; his grandsons, Brock Carlson of Winside and Justin (Lauren) Tullberg of West Point; his great-grandchildren, Tayven, Braelynn, and Gunnar; and nieces and nephews.

Rod was preceded in death by his spouse, Jeannia Bressler; a son, Gary Bottger; his parents, Milton and Mary Bressler; and his brothers, Mick Bressler and Wayne Bressler.

Tags

In other news

Rodney Bressler

Rodney Bressler

WAYNE — Private visitation for Rodney L. “Rod” Bressler, 66, Winside, will be held for his family under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Patricia Gustafson

LINDY — Private services for Patricia Gustafson, 86, Northglenn, Colo., will be at Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.

Edward Hosch

Edward Hosch

HARTINGTON — Services for Edward M. Hosch, 74, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. Due to current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memoria…

Thomas Pofahl

ELGIN — Services for Thomas J. Pofahl, 67, Plainview, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. He died Monday, April 20, 2020, at his home.

Glenda Folck

Glenda Folck

BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Glenda Folck, 88, Bloomfield, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Velma Backer

Velma Backer

RANDOLPH — Private services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Timothy Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Kenneth Echtenkamp

Kenneth Echtenkamp

WAYNE — Private graveside services for 95-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Echtenkamp of West Point, a longtime educator in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne with military honors. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.

Gertrude Hinkle

PETERSBURG — Services for Gertrude E. “Gertie” Hinkle, 96, Albion, will be private in consideration of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Burial will be St. John’s Cemetery near Petersburg. A memorial Mass will be at a later date.

Rod Bressler

WAYNE — Services for Rod L. Bressler, 66, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in an automobile accident in Dixon County.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-