RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals in Randolph.
Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1944-2022
Rodney was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Randolph to Clarence and Freda (Schroeder) Breding. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1962.
On Aug. 16, 1964, Rodney married Sandra Burley at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. They were blessed with two children, Sindee and Steve. The couple later divorced.
Rodney farmed southwest of Randolph. With his free time, he enjoyed fishing, woodworking, restoring tractors, and he was always ready to have a few “beverages” with his friends.
Rodney is survived by his daughter, Sindee (Bill) Schmit of Randolph; son Steve (Lori) Breding of Chamberlain, S.D.; grandson Justin (Chelsey) Schmit; great-grandsons Kaden and Kyson Schmit; sister-in-law Pat Breding; four nephews and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Karen Cline and Jacqueline Dohmen; brother Loren Breding; and nieces Dawn and Dora Taylor.
LaRee Gubbels will be the organist. The hymns will be “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Rodney’s pallbearers will be Brad Albers, Doug Albers, Brent Albers, Garrett Robinson, Luke Stuckrath and Justin Schmit.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.