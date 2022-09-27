RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Rod” Breding, 78, Randolph, are pending at Home for Funerals in Randolph. Rodney Breding died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Dorothy Coreen (Nelson) Nygren, 84, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove. Inurnment with her late spouse, Gayard Nygren, will be on Oct. 1.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kent S. Abernathy, 71, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard, VFW Post 1644 and American Legion Post 16.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
INMAN — Memorial services for Bertha “Bert” Colman, 101, Inman, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. The Rev. Randy Schmeichel will officiate. Burial will be in the Inman Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Helen M. Hanefeldt, 89, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Bishop Joseph G. Hanefeldt will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Creighton.
TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Evans died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Joletta Mejstrik, 88, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Brett Jamrog will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.