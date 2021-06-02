Rodney Bonderson

EMERSON — Services for Rodney G. Bonderson, 79, Emerson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson. The Rev. Charlotte Eversoll will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Emerson.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.
He died Monday, May 31, 2021, on his farm near Emerson.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home of Emerson is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2021
Rodney was born on Jan. 4, 1942, on the family farm near Emerson, the son of Virgil and Lillian (Kubik) Bonderson. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Luke Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member.
Following graduation from Emerson High School in 1959, Rodney attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he was a regent scholar.
On June 10, 1962, Rodney married Jane Roby. To this union three children were born: Kris, Kathy and Kevin. Rodney was active in the community, serving on the Emerson-Hubbard School Board, the Thurston County Water Board, Farm Service Agency County Committee and the St. Luke Lutheran Church Council.
He will be fondly known for his great sense of humor and love for his family. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren.
Rodney farmed east of Emerson for his entire life, and farming was his hobby. He was extremely proud that his grandson, Ben, is living on the farm and carrying on the love of farming.
Rodney is survived by his spouse of 58 years, Jane; his children, Kris (Dale) Coan of Norfolk, Kathy Baca (Dan Fleischhacker) of Savage, Minn., and Kevin (Beth) Bonderson of Emerson; grandchildren Andy (Alex) Coan, Nathan (Riley) Coan, Alex (Sara Klein) Baca, Spencer Baca, Lillian Baca, Ben Bonderson and Aaron Bonderson. He also is survived by his great-grandchildren, Leighton and Kallum Coan, and sister Janice Roeber.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lillian Bonderson; in-laws Doris and George Kade and Cyrus L. and Dorothy Roby; and brothers-in-law, Perry Roby and Willis Roeber.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.