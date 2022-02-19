ORCHARD — Services for Rodney Boelter, 78, Orchard, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Rodney Boelter died Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at his residence.
CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Matthew T. Hendrix, 23, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Po…
OMAHA — Services have been set for a long-time Battle Creek resident whose passion for soil quality brought him national recognition.
OSMOND — Services for Joyce L. Hunke, 79, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
O’NEILL — Visitation for Carol Keyes, 92, Inman, will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. A service will be at 6:30 p.m. with Tim Schrunk officiating. Private graveside services will be at a later date in the Inman Cemetery.
WAYNE — Services for Richard J. Janssen, 76, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. Richard Janssen died on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Wesley D. Beltz, 65, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Randolph City Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services are pending for Lamont Hangman, 72, Laurel, at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Lamont Hangman died on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at his residence under hospice care.
