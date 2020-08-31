BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Rodger Risinger, 90, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.