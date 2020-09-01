BLOOMFIELD — Graveside services for Rodger Risinger, 90, Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Bloomfield City Cemetery in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, Army National Guard Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
He died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.
———
Rodger Risinger, son of Reed and Velma Risinger, was born Dec. 16, 1929, at Venus. He attended Creighton Public School. Rodger was a Korean War veteran and served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
Rodger was married to Joyce Prescott on April 17, 1954, at Aurora, Colo. Three children were born to them: Charles, Douglas and David.
He later married Maxine Simmons on June 15, 1999, in Hotchkiss, Colo.
Rodger lived in Bloomfield, Fountain, Colo., and Norfolk. He worked as a farmer and in sales for Montgomery Ward’s Tire.
Rodger was a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling.
Survivors include Charles and Judy Risinger of Pierce, Douglas and Carol Risinger of Norfolk, David and Molly Risinger of Arboles, Colo., Carol and Marcus Corey of Washington, and Earl and Lori Simmons of Arizona; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reed and Velma Risinger; first spouse, Joyce Risinger; second spouse, Maxine Simmons; his brothers, Franklin, Rex, Joyce, Arnold and Leonard Risinger; and sisters Marie, Agnes, Mildred, Reba and Blanche Risinger.