Rodger Rabbass

NORFOLK — Services for Rodger D. Rabbass, 73, Dodge, formerly of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont.

Charlene Kuehler

ALBION — Memorial services for Charlene L. “Charlie” Kuehler, 52, Columbus, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion.  The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with inurnment at a later date in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

CROFTON — Private services for March T. Filips, 85, Crofton, will be Wednesday, March 3, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Crofton American Legion Post 128.

WISNER — Services for Marilyn L. Raabe, 66, Wisner, were set for 2 p.m. Monday, March 1, at Zion-St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner. The Rev. Robert Mayes will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Beemer.

Darlene Jean Sivesind was without a doubt the hardest working woman you’ll ever meet. Small, but mighty — Goliath wouldn’t have dared to go toe-to-toe with her. She had an infectious, genuinely joyful personality and brought a smile to everyone’s face.

ALBION — Private graveside services for Russell A. Nore, 93, formerly of Albion, will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 736 and Sons of the American Legion P…

OSMOND — Services for Mrs. Marvin (Janice J.) Koehler, 81, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Carl Lilienkamp will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in rural Osmond.

HARTINGTON —  Services for Dorothy Heine, 102, Hartington, will be at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Bow Valley.

WISNER — Private services for Duane F. Breitkreutz, 94, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Wisner. The Rev. Vincent Sunguti will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Wisner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

