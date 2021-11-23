LAUREL — Memorial services for Roddy Smith, 66, Chaska, Minn., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. Private burial will be at a later date.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1955-2021
Roddy Smith passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, with his family by his side.
Born May 7, 1955, in Norfolk to Gerald and Georgia Smith, he was the eldest of six children. He graduated from Coleridge High School and earned two technical degrees in welding and machine tool and die. He was a CNC machinist for over 19 years.
He was married to his spouse, Deanna, for 46 years and had two children. He was a talented athlete and woodworker, loved reading and watching movies.
Roddy is survived by his spouse, Deanna; son Wesley; daughter Abby; sisters Robyn Cafasso, Penny Drueppel and Tina (Kevin) Crawford; brother Brian (Linda) Smith; sisters-in-law Nancy (Regg) Gadeken, Linda (John) Dall and Penny Voichoskie; aunts and uncles Vernon (Lois) Pepper, Merlin (Sherry) Smith and John (Connie) Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Barbara Satterfield; and parents-in-law Lowell and Virginia Burns.