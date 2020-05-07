PAGE — Private services for Rod Kennedy, 76, Page, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites provided by the Page American Legion Post 315.
Biglin’s Mortuary of O’Neill is in charge of the arrangements.
———
James Rodney Kennedy went to heaven on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Banner Bay Hospital in Mesa, Ariz. Rod went peacefully with his spouse and family in loving spirit.
Rod is survived by his spouse of 51 years, Patricia Jane Kennedy of Page; his three children, Scott Kennedy and spouse Lynette of Yutan, Krista Wanser and spouse Mike of Dwight, Todd Kennedy and spouse Valarie of Page; 10 grandchildren, Julia Kennedy, Emily Kennedy, Zachary Kennedy, Ashley Wanser, Amber Wanser, Lily Wanser, TJ Wanser, Liam Kennedy, Kiarra Kennedy and Samson Kennedy; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.