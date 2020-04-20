Rod Bressler

WAYNE — Services for Rod L. Bressler, 66, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. He died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in an automobile accident in Dixon County.
WAYNE — Private graveside services for 95-year-old Kenneth J. “Ken” Echtenkamp of West Point, a longtime educator in Northeast Nebraska, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne with military honors. The Rev. Robert Schilling will officiate.
PETERSBURG — Services for Gertrude E. “Gertie” Hinkle, 96, Albion, will be private in consideration of the restrictions in place due to COVID-19. Burial will be St. John’s Cemetery near Petersburg. A memorial Mass will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Peggy M. “Bobby” Foltz, 57, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Private services for Glenda Folck, 88, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
WAYNE — Services for Kris (Young) Gensler, 61, Allen, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne. She died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at her home near Allen.
RANDOLPH — Services for Velma J. Backer, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Meadows in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Ed Hosch, 74, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died at his residence on Monday, April 20, 2020.
NORFOLK — Services for Donald J. “Don” Tappe, 73, Norfolk, were Monday, April 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller officiated. Burial was in the Stanton Cemetery. Military honors were conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American L…