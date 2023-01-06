 Skip to main content
Rocky Wilson

NIOBRARA — Services for Rocky Wilson, 67, Lynch, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Rocky Wilson died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at his residence.

In other news

Jan Harrison

NORFOLK — Services for Jan L. Harrison, 64, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Pat McLaughlin officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.

Agnes DeLaRoi

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Agnes DeLaRoi, 102, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

David Arbuthnot

MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Melvin Braun

WISNER — Services for Melvin “Mel” Braun, 81, Norfolk, formerly of Wisner, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. The Rev. Marshall Hardy will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be at a later date in the Wisner Cemetery.

Marlin Van Slyke

RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin F. Van Slyke, 79, of Randolph will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard, VFW Alvin Kessler Post 5545 …

Paul Hughes

NORFOLK — Services for Paul A. Hughes, 71, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Paul Hughes died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his home in Norfolk.

Dorothy Ditter

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Ditter, 85, Columbus, were Friday, Jan. 6, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiated. Burial was in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus.

Ralph Reiser

BUTTE — Services for Ralph Reiser, 70, of Orchard will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Bernard Starman will officiate with burial at the church cemetery.

Charles Maly

CROFTON — Charles J. Maly, 91, Crofton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

