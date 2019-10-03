Robyn Hansen

COLERIDGE — Services for Robyn K. Hansen, 38, Coleridge, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.
Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon and from 1:30 p.m. until service time. There will be a noon prayer service at the church.
She died of a sudden heart attack on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.