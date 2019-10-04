Robyn Hansen

You are the owner of this article.
COLERIDGE — Services for Robyn K. Hansen, 38, Coleridge, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate with burial in the Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon and from 1:30 p.m. until service time. There will be a noon prayer service at the church.

She died of a sudden heart attack on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge.

 1981-2019

Robyn Kay Hansen was born on Jan. 2, 1981, in Waupaca, Wis., to Dale Eugene and Mary (Severson Stiebs Sommer) Lowney. She attended Manawa High School in Manawa, Wis., and was married to Steven Rogers.

Robyn and Steven had two children together, Ethan and Amanda. She worked at the Renaissance Assisted Living in Appleton, Wis., and at BP Gas Station in Kaukana, Wis.

After her divorce from Steven, she moved to Coleridge and then met Jeff Hansen. She and Jeff were married on June 15, 2006, in Las Vegas and had three children — Kolby, Lexie and Maisie.

Robyn attended Northeast Community College and received her G.E.D. and an associate degree in legal administration. Robyn worked at several places over the years, including RB Mini Mart, First National Bank Call Center in Bloomfield, Hefner Oil, Coleridge Welding, Circle E Grain, The Village of Coleridge and at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Robyn was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church; member and past president of LLC Booster Club, active as a Girl Scout volunteer and Sunday school teacher. She volunteered to chaperone kids to school field trips and other activities and was a Teammates mentor. She loved to go on family trips to the zoo, camping and water parks. Robyn enjoyed gardening and canning. Robyn loved the Green Bay Packers and the family trips to their spring games.

Robyn is survived by her spouse, Jeff of Coleridge; five children, Ethan Clifford Rogers of Sioux Rapids, Iowa, Amanda Kay Rogers, Kolby Michael Hansen, Lexie Marie Hansen and Maisie Jeannette Hansen, all of Coleridge; her father, Dale Stiebs of Waupaca, and stepmother, Rachel Stiebs of Waupaca; her mother, Mary Lowney and stepfather Mark Lowney; her stepfather, Peter Sommer; two sisters, Donna Ewing of Waupaca and Jodie Stiebs of Waupaca; two half-sisters, Danielle Stiebs of Greenfield, Wis., and Rebecca (Lucas) Nelson of Apply Valley, Minn.; and three half-brothers, Benjamin Sommer of Casselton, N.D., Isaiah Sommer of Plainfield, Wis., and Zachariah Stiebs of Waupaca.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Pallbearers will be Scott Severson, Zachariah Stiebs, Benjamin Sommer, Isaiah Sommer, Michael Wolfe and Brandon Fiscus. Honorary pallbearers will be the Coleridge Ambulance members.

To send online condolences, go to www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

