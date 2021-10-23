You have permission to edit this article.
Robin Munderloh

NORFOLK — Services for Mr. Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Robin Munderloh died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

NELIGH — Memorial services for Vicky L. Paul, 62, Neligh, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church in Neligh. Burial will be in Royal Cemetery.

RANDOLPH — Services for Donnavan E. Pflanz, 92, of Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals-Randolph. Donnavan Pflanz died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at the Madison House in Norfolk.

Private services for Janice Elaine “Jan” Bugenhagen will be at a later date for immediate family.

CROFTON — Services for Rick J. Peitz, 61, Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Rick Peitz died Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Services for Thomas B. Sloan, 76, formerly of Norfolk, are pending. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1824 N. Oliver Ave., in Wichita, Kan.

YANKTON — Memorial services for Ron Tappe, 82, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. The Rev. Thi Pham will officiate with burial at about 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Joann M. Minihan of Gardnerville, Nev., passed away peacefully to the Lord on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

LINCOLN —  Services for Harlow D. Dover Jr. will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

PIERCE — Memorial services for Lotcher “Al” Wainscott, 90, Pierce, will be at a later date under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

