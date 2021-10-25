NORFOLK — Services for Robin J. Munderloh, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
Robin Munderloh died Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1950-2021
Robin J. Munderloh was born on May 18, 1950, in West Point to Arthur and Marillyn (Maack) Munderloh. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft. Robin attended Bancroft Public School to the eighth grade and then graduated from Bancroft High School in 1969.
After high school, Robin had a few jobs before he started working at Nucor, where he worked for 34 years until he retired in 2004. After retirement, he enjoyed doing odd end jobs, helping anybody and everybody. He still had the family farm in Bancroft, where he raised cattle and enjoyed being busy.
He never missed a soccer, dance, volleyball, wrestling or cross-country meet.
Robin was his grandkids’ biggest fan and pride and joy. Robin could not wait till his next trip to Flagstaff, Ariz., to see Tim and the girls. Robin enjoyed his time down south with his son’s family, celebrating holidays.
He could fix next to anything and was the master of all trades, always ready to lend a hand wherever needed. Family reunions were also a favorite event for Robin. He always said it was so good to have so many brothers and sisters which he loved dearly.
Robin was a member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include children, Dr. Tim (Siobhan) Munderloh of Flagstaff, Jaime (Ryan) Beltz of Norfolk; grandchildren Trevin Beltz, Ahnika Beltz, Olivia Munderloh, Sophia Munderloh; siblings Rojane (Myron) Bieneke of Bancroft, Darla (Frank) Fisher of Hayward, Calif., Melanie Krueger of Wayne, Brian Munderloh of Norfolk, Todd (Judy) Munderloh of Norfolk, Jeff (Ava) Munderloh of Pender, Corey (Andreia) Munderloh of Plymouth, Minn.; brother-in-law Joe Prazak of Sun Prairie, Wis.; and significant other Linda Barrett of Norfolk; and many nieces and nephews.
Robin was preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Marillyn and sister Beth Prazak.
Organist will be Terri Hankins, providing congregational hymns “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art” and “On Eagles Wings.” Casketbearers will be Brian Munderloh, Todd Munderloh, Jeff Munderloh, Corey Munderloh, Ed Molvig, Jeremy Munderloh and Jeremy Siedschlag.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.