Robin Eberhardt

NORFOLK — Services for Robin K. Eberhardt, 59, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Plainview Cemetery in rural Western, Neb.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday also at the funeral chapel in Norfolk. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral service.
She died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at The Monarch By Eastmont in Lincoln.
1961-2021
Robin was born on Nov. 5, 1961, in Fairbury, to parents Earl “Cam” and Colleen (Drake) Stewart.
She attended Western grade school and graduated from Meridian High School in 1980. She then attended Oral Roberts University for three years and later graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1988 with a bachelor of science degree in dental hygiene.
Robin married Rick Eberhardt on Aug. 4, 1984, in Fairbury with the Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. After marriage, they lived in Crete before moving to Pierce in November 1984. They later divorced.
Robin worked for Norfolk Dental Group, Dr. James Murphy and Dr. Phillip Ernst.
She enjoyed singing, music, antiques, flowers, garage sales, bird watching, walks around Willow Creek Lake near Pierce, and spending time with family and friends. She was a past member of the United Methodist Church in Pierce, the church choir and Crossfire.
Robin is survived by her daughter, Reagan (Brent) Dinkel of Louisville; a son, Reece Eberhardt of Lincoln; her mother, Colleen (Jerad) Bruening of Western; a brother, Rex (Susie) Stewart of Tobias; a brother, Rod Stewart of Western; and like-a-brother Miguel Vallejo of Argentina.
She was preceded in death by her father, Earl “Cam” Stewart.
Organist is Lisa Bertsch. Casketbearers will be Reece Eberhardt, Brent Dinkel, Rex Stewart and Rod Stewart.
Honorary casketbearers will be Dr. James Murphy and Dr. Phillip Ernst.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com