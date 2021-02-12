NORFOLK — Services for Robin Eberhardt, 58, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Monarch Horizon Hospice in Lincoln.
LAUREL — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeff Warner will officiate. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.
WAUSA — Services for Darlene Swanson, 92, Wausa, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Services for Reba Westerhaus, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her home.
FREMONT — Memorial services for Lloyd L. Bickley, 72, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate.
CREIGHTON — Services for Earline Bauer, 84, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. She died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at her residence.
WEST POINT — Services for Theodore “Ted” Longe, 74, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.
ST. HELENA — Services for Joseph R. “Joe” Wieseler, 85, St. Helena, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in St. Helena. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate with burial in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena. Military rites will be conducted by Wynot A…
WAYNE — Services for Norma Pippitt, 87, Laurel, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. She died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at the Kinship Pointe Assisted Living in Wayne.