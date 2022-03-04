Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Robert Padilla Sr. died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals – Stanton is in charge of arrangements.