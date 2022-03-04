 Skip to main content
Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Robert Padilla Sr. died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals – Stanton is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Fay Brown

Fay Brown

NORFOLK — Services for Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lillian Dick

Lillian Dick

O’NEILL — Services for Lillian Dick, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Pamela Schwartz

Pamela Schwartz

WINNETOON — Graveside services for Pamela Schwartz, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Winnetoon Cemetery in Winnetoon. The Rev. Randall Coffin will officiate.

Henry Urich

Henry Urich

PIERCE — Family graveside services for Henry J. Urich, 87, of Pierce will take place at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Dean Mackeprang died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Ronald Lemke

Ronald Lemke

BAZILE MILLS — Memorial services for Ronald G. Lemke, 63, Dallas, N.C., formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Bazile Mills. The Rev. Terry Huber will officiate with burial in Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Vet…

Carl Ernesti Jr.

Carl Ernesti Jr.

ELGIN — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, are pending at Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. Carl Ernesti Jr. died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his home.

Brenda Prill

Brenda Prill

O’NEILL — Services for Brenda F. Prill, 82, Atkinson, will be at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Dennis Quigley will officiate. Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Page Cemetery in Page.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996,…

