Roberto Padilla Sr.

STANTON — Memorial services for Roberto A. “Robert” Padilla Sr., 64, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Inurnment will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Robert Padilla Sr. died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals – Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1957-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Roberto Antonio was born Nov. 29, 1957, in Phoenix, Ariz., to Felicitias Sandoval. As an infant, they moved to Harlingen, Texas, where Felicitias met and married Florencio Padilla, who later adopted Robert.
He graduated from Harlingen High School in 1977 and then served in the U.S. Army from June 1977 until October 1983. He spent several years living in Germany and traveling in Europe. He also lived and worked in Hawaii before making Garden City, Kan., his home.
In Garden City, he worked as a campus supervisor at Kenneth Henderson Middle School and helped coach the Garden City Buffaloes softball team. This is also where he met and fell in love with his spouse, Tara.
On July 4, 2013, Robert married Tara Finke at South Padre Island, Texas. The couple was blessed with their son, Roberto “RJ” Antonio Padilla Jr. In 2016, the family made Stanton their home.
Robert was a special education paraprofessional at Norfolk Junior High School. Also, he served as an assistant coach for the Norfolk Panthers softball team.
Robert adored his son and loved spending time with RJ during Cub Scouts, 4-H and sports activities. He enjoyed grilling and was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan. Robert did not know a stranger and enjoyed visiting with people. Those of us that were lucky enough to know him are truly blessed.
Grateful to have shared his life are his spouse, Tara, and his son, RJ of Stanton; siblings Florencio Padilla of Houston, Texas, Sylvia Valdez of San Antonio, Texas, Gilbert Padilla of San Antonio, Yolanda Magana of San Antonio and Joe Padilla of Savannah, Mo.; and many nieces, nephews and “chosen” family.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.