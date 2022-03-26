STANTON — Services for Roberta “Bert” Morfeld, 87, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Roberta Morfeld died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
Home for Funerals – Stanton is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2022
The service will be live streamed on the Home for Funerals website.
Roberta Mae Dillon was born July 11, 1934, on the family farm south of Stanton. She was the second daughter and third child of Archie and Teresa (Calelly) Dillon. It was during one of the hottest and driest summers recorded at that time.
In 1937, the family moved into Stanton. Her mother died on July 21, 1938. Her Aunt Blanche and Uncle Bill Busch took the children into their home until her father remarried in 1940. She started school at District 39 for a year and then enrolled in Stanton Community Schools.
When her father began working at the ammunition plant in Mead, she attended the Fremont Public Schools for a year. Then she again attended school in Stanton, graduating in 1951.
She loved instrumental music. During those years, she was a member of the saxophone quartet winning the district competition. At that time, she was employed at Drewlow’s Pharmacy, Suchan’s grocery store and the Rialto Theatre.
It was at the Rialto Theatre that she caught the eye of her future spouse. On May 14, 1952, Bert and Gib Morfeld were united in marriage at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. To this union, six children were born: Mike, Theresa, Cindy, Greg, Tami and Paul.
Bert lived with her parents while Gib was stationed in North Africa and Germany. On his return, she accompanied Gib to Austin, Texas, until his discharge in 1955. It was in Austin that she met a culture of sometimes bitter racism, which she resented deeply and could not understand nor reconcile to the fact. She became a stay-at-home mom. She canned and froze much fruit from home orchard and vegetables from the garden. Most of the meals she prepared were home grown on the farm.
She was employed at Boyd’s Jack & Jill until she joined the Social Services Department at the Stanton Health Center in 1991, eventually becoming the Social Services director. She worked there for 17 years. She wrote the mission statement for the Stanton Health Center. This statement is displayed on the wall of the health center as you enter. She lived that statement to the fullest, enjoying serving the residents and their families and helping them through what was a difficult time in their lives.
Bert was a member of the altar society, first in St. Mary’s at Leigh and later at St. Peter’s in Stanton. She was also a member of the Merry Farmerette’s Extension Club, the Clay Hill Community Club and St. Mary’s bowling team. She made and painted a number of ceramic pieces. Until she was not able to do so, she sewed samplers for each of her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed playing 10-point pitch and fishing in the family lake.
She was a member of the Post 88 American Legion Auxiliary and a life member of the VFW Post 3602 Auxiliary. As chairwoman of the Americanism committee, she helped select the Girls State representative and selected the winners of the Americanism Essay contest.
Bert served on the Religious Education Board at St. Peter’s and taught elementary CCD. She also was an EMHC, taking communion to the Stanton Health Center. As long as she was able, she laundered the table cloths and any other items used at the parish hall. She had a special attachment to the hall because the architect was the little boy who she cared for through a life-threatening surgery while her spouse was thousands of miles away, not knowing what was taking place.
Her priority in her life was her family. Besides always being there for them, she treated them to mouth-watering cinnamon rolls, fruit pie and pizza. Upon her retirement, she and her spouse joined their son, Mike and his spouse, Lois, traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, across southern Canada, stepping into the waters of the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and all the Great Lakes. She experienced life from 100 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean to 33,000 feet above it. She panned quite successfully for gold and spent time on a glacier in Alaska.
Bert is survived by her spouse, Gib, of almost 70 years; five children, Mike (Lois) of Chandler, Ariz., Theresa Sears of Lincoln, Cindy Burnison of Aurora, Colo., Greg (Nancy) of Stanton and Paul (Lynn) of Leigh; a son-in-law, Kirk Reich of Denver, Colo.; brothers Robert (Bev) Dillon of Cary, N.C., William (Vicki) Dillon of Springfield; sisters Mary Ann Svec and Ellen Osborn of Scribner, Rita Olin of Kearney; 15 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Archie, Teresa and Mary); her daughter, Tami Reich; a son-in-law, Jim Sears; a sister, Jean Howard; an infant brother, Clarence; and brothers-in-law Eldon Svec and John Olin.
Memorials are suggested to The Alzheimer’s Association, St. Peter’s Catholic Church or to the family for future designation.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.