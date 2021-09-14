You have permission to edit this article.
Roberta Lute

Roberta Lute

LAUREL — Services for Roberta J. Lute, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday and continue until service time at the church.

Roberta Lute died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

1937-2021

Roberta Jean was born on July 13, 1937, to Ward and Velda (Roberts) Wilcox on a farm northeast of Meadow Grove. She was baptized in the Madison United Methodist Church in 1937. She attended elementary school in Madison country schools near Meadow Grove, Madison and Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1955 with her sister, Delores Wilcox. She attended Norfolk Junior College and taught three years in Madison County.

One night on a blind date at the Wayne County Fair, Roberta met her lifelong partner, Gary Lee Lute. They were married on June 14, 1959, at the Fairview United Methodist Church in the country near Madison.

Gary and Roberta started their married life on a farm 5 miles south of Laurel. Roberta taught two years at District 76 in Cedar County. In 1962, they moved to a farm 3 miles west of Laurel, where they lived for 43 years while raising their four children.

Roberta dedicated most of her married life to raising her family and helping Gary on the farm. She enjoyed her large garden, canning produce and making sure meals were always prepared. In 2004, Gary and Roberta moved to their home in Laurel.

She was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church in Laurel for over 50 years. She was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Women, sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Homebuilders Group. She was an active member of the Laurel Farmette’s Extension Club and the E.L.T. Club. She was also a Boy Scout leader. She enjoyed scrapbooking, painting pictures, crafts and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

She is survived by her spouse, Gary of 62 years; four children, Doug Lute of Randolph, Nancy (Joe) Olsen of Harrisburg, S.D., Jean Granquist and Mark and Misti Lute of Laurel; eight grandchildren, Sami and Sydnei Olsen, Mallorie (Chad) Koch, Nate Granquist (Kayla Skogebo), Marissa Lute, Cassie Granquist and Sadie and Zander Lute. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Crew, Kella and Kenlee Koch; a sister, Delores Wilcox of Laurel; a brother, Rodney (Jean) Wilcox of McCalla, Ala.; and sisters-in-law Carol (Borge) Kastrup, Valieda Burns and Diane (Danny) Wueben.

She was preceded in death by twin sons, Wayne and Dwayne; son-in-law Mike Granquist; a sister, Evelyn Fuller; sister-in-law Penny Wilcox; and brother-in-law Gene Burns.

Pallbearers will be Samantha Olsen, Mallorie Koch, Nate Granquist, Sydnei Olsen, Marissa Lute, Cassie Granquist, Sadie Lute and Zander Lute.

