HARTINGTON — Services for Roberta K. Hoesing, 82, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Roberta Hoesing died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In other news
WAUSA — Services for Gladys Wakeley, 101, Oakland, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.
NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Cory K. Petersen, 52, Irving, Texas, formerly of Pilger, will be Monday, Nov. 29. Private inurnment will be at the Pilger City Cemetery in rural Pilger.
RANDOLPH — Services for Nita M. Meyer, 60, Randolph, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Nita Meyer died at her residence on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, rural Randolph.
WISNER — Services for Mary L. Graber, 90, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Mary Graber died Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Wisner Care Center.
WINSIDE — Memorial service for Joan S. Jensen, 85, Norfolk, formerly of Winside, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. The Rev. Gately will officiate the service. Private inurnment will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Mark L. Bechtel, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Richard Crooks will officiate. Burial will be in the Fremont Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
NORFOLK — Services for Harold W. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Harold Nielsen died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Services for Lois J. Jech, 89, Wayne, will be at a later date under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Lois Jech died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
Private memorial services for James L. “Jim” Kropp, 74, formerly of Norfolk and Ewing, will be held with family members.